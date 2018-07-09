Barnstormer Aircraft Tour Stops in Ames

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES, Iowa-Eleven Vintage restored bi-planes are at the Ames Airport this week. The planes are on display and open to the public. This is part of the 2018 American Barnstormers Tour.

The planes are stopping at Midwest airports on the way to the Oshkosh Air Show.

“This tour was founded in 2006 with the mission to get people to come out to the local airports to see the origination of modern flight,” said Jill Manka, Barnstormer Tour Promoter. “We also want to get people open these gorgeous vintage airplanes there’s a big difference between traveling and airplane and going flying.”

The Traveler Company built 1600 of these airplanes from 1925 to 1930,” said Rob “Waldo” Lock. “It was designed by gentleman named Lloyd Stearman, the marketer was a man named Walter Beach, of Beechcraft, and the financiers of the company, Clyde Cessna.”

There are also rides available for purchase, Tuesday is the last day they will be in town.

If you would like to know more on the Barnstormer Tour, click here.