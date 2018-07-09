× Funeral Services Scheduled for Former Governor Robert D. Ray

DES MOINES, Iowa — Services have been scheduled to observe and celebrate the life of former Governor Robert D. Ray, who passed away on Sunday.

Ray’s family confirms a ceremony will be held at 5 p.m. on Thursday at the Iowa Capitol. Iowa Air and Army Guard troops, Iowa State Troopers, and the Des Moines Police will bring the former governor into the first floor rotunda as a way to honor Ray’s service as Commander in Chief of the Iowa Guard during his time as governor and mayor.

Iowans wishing to attend the service are encouraged to arrive at the Capitol before 4 p.m. to allow time to get through security. Guests will be able to pay their respects from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Governor Ray’s funeral will be held on Friday at the First Christian Church located at 25th and University in Des Moines. There will also be a livestream of the service, which begins at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to:

The Robert D. and Billie Ray Center at Drake University

2507 University Avenue

Des Moines, IA 50311

OR

https://alumni.drake.edu/RayCenterSupport.

Memories of Governor Ray can be left at The Ray Center website.