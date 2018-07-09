‘Hamilton’ Star Delivers Important Message to Future Audiences

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Thousands of theatergoers have taken in a performance of Hamilton during the last two weeks in Des Moines.

However, one of the stars of the show says many in those crowds are taking something they aren't supposed to during the performance.

"I hate to be this guy, but I have to say it. If you're in the front row and taking pictures, we can see you. Stop taking pictures," said Nik Walker, who plays Aaron Burr. Walker posted a video on Saturday as a message to Hamilton fans who will be seeing the show in the future.

Walker has also shared stories about loving Des Moines and the people of Iowa on social media.

Hamilton's run in Des Moines ends on Sunday.