Jefferson Teen Facing Felony Charge After Posting Threatening Picture on Social Media

JEFFERSON, Iowa — A teen in Jefferson is facing a felony after posting a threatening picture on Snapchat.

According to Raccoon Valley Radio, Jefferson police say the 15-year-old posted an image just before 11 a.m. on Sunday of eight guns and text reading, “Ready for school 7 can join me.” Officials say they spoke to the teen–who admitted to posting the picture as a joke–and removed all the guns from his residence. The teen was arrested and charged with a Class D felony for threat of terrorism and an aggravates misdemeanor for first degree harassment.

Jefferson Police Captain Heath Enns says the teen is a student in the Greene County School District, but his name is not being released due to his age.

Officials also say they take this kind of situation seriously, especially when an alleged threat is involved.