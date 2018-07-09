Weather Alerts

Judge Grants Change of Venue in Jason Carter Murder Trial

MARION COUNTY, Iowa  —  A Marion County judge has agreed to a change of venue in the Jason Carter murder trial.

Carter is charged with killing his mother, Shirley Carter in June of 2015. Carter’s father already won a civil trial against his son over Shirley’s death. Police arrested Jason shortly after that verdict was reached.

The judge agreed to move the upcoming murder trial due to pre-trail publicity, however the new location has not yet been disclosed.