North High School Pool Staying Open After Community Input

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Public Schools says the pool at North High School is going to stay open.

Last month, the district held a public meeting to consider other options for the space after school officials said the pool was too expensive to operate given the number of students who utilized the facility. Officials said closing the pool and creating a multi-use room would better serve more students. However, after community members voiced their opinions, the district announced the pool will remain open.

A statement from Associate Superintendent Matthew Smith on Monday said, “Des Moines residents, business and community leaders did more than just oppose or support the change, they stood up and volunteered to help mitigate the cost of maintaining the pool. There is passion in the community to keep this pool open and available to students on the Northside.”

The district said businesses and other community partners have volunteered to help invest time, energy, and money to maintain the pool and encourage more people to use the facility.