Polk County Residents Still Looking for Flood Recovery Help

POLK COUNTY, Iowa -- Flood victims from around Polk County are still reaching out for help.

Since Saturday, 251 people called 2-1-1, which helps flood victims connect to the assistance they need. On Sunday, 76 people went to the flood recovery center, and 81 visited on Sunday.

Polk County Emergency Management says it still has 76 pending work orders to help people remove items from inside their homes. However, everyone affected by floods has found temporary housing and the emergency shelter is now closed.