Search for Jake Wilson Continues Three Months After La Porte City Teen Went Missing

LA PORTE CITY, Iowa -- This weekend marked 90 days since 16-year-old Jake Wilson went missing.

The La Porte City teen told his family he was going for a walk along Wolf Creek, but never returned home. Police say they are getting two to three leads a week about Jake and that they have found articles of clothing in the water; however, they do not believe these are Jake's.

Three months later, the police chief says they still need the public's help.

"Jake's still out there. He's somewhere. We need your guys' help to bring him home. We've looked as far as our local areas can look and we haven't been able to find him, so we need the people's help," said Chief Chris Brecher.

La Porte City police say they are not ruling anything out. Jake's family has been cooperating with the investigation and are not considered suspects at this time.