Terry Branstad Calls Robert D Ray A "Role Model of Civility"

CHINA — Former Iowa Governor Terry Branstad is remembering his former boss and his first predecessor to Terrace Hill, Robert D. Ray.

On Monday Ambassador Branstad released this statement from China:

“Governor Robert D. Ray loved Iowa. He was a true gentleman and a role model of civility. A global citizen and compassionate leader, he warmly welcomed refugees to Iowa at the conclusion of the Vietnam War and laid the groundwork for our Sister State in China. He treated everyone with respect and dignity, regardless of their stature in life. As his third Lieutenant Governor, I learned a great deal about honest, open, effective, and accountable leadership by seeing him in action. He had a great sense of humor and made people feel appreciated.” He will be missed by many. Ambassador Terry Branstad

Memorial services for Robert D. Ray have not been announced.