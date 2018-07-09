× Two Arrested After Death of Man in Newton

NEWTON, Iowa — Two people are charged in connection with the death of a Des Moines man.

Jeremy McDonald, 38, was found dead last month in the back of a car in Newton. The driver, Jaycie Sheeder, called police saying McDonald had been assaulted and needed medical help.

Police say he was assaulted at a home in Colfax. Witnesses told police 50-year-old Jeffrey Stendrup hit him multiple times with a baseball bat. Stendrup is now charged with first degree robbery, and Sheeder is charged with being an accessory to a felony.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.