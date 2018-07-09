× Vice President Pence to Join Congressman Blum in Cedar Rapids This Week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Congressman Rod Blum will have some campaign help from the vice president later this week.

Mike Pence will join Blum in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday. The two will tour Rockwell Collins, hold a town hall forum, and meet with company leaders. Rockwell Collins is the largest employer in Iowa’s first district.

Blum’s Democratic challenger, Abby Finkenauer, says Blum is meeting with the wrong Iowans. She released a statement saying, “Unless Rod Blum is hosting a meeting between the Vice President and our soybean & corn farmers and pork producers, where they can personally tell the administration how their trade war is devastating to Iowa families, then he’s not doing his job.”