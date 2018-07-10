$400,000 Lamborghini Goes up in Flames Thanks to Minivan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIRKWOOD. MO - “Not one, but two,” says the person shooting video of a pair of exotic sports cars fueling up at a Missouri gas station.

Moments into the video, the van on the opposite side of the blue Lamborghini pulls off with the fuel hose still attached.

“I’ve seen people drive away from pumps and make mistakes, but never seen something to that extent with that much money being destroyed,” customer Thomas George said.

The driver of the red car, Parker Gelber, says in a Facebook post the pump sprayed fuel into the engine bay of the Lamborghini Huracan and the car ignited.

These photos show the $400,000 car engulfed in flames.

Thankfully, no one got hurt and Gelber’s red Lamborghini only got covered in ash.

“Crazy,” Brent Oesterie said. “Just blows my mind actually.”

Days after the incident, dozens of onlookers are stopping by the now blocked off gas pump to snap a photo and take a look at what’s left.

“I feel bad for their insurance company after seeing that and for the person that owns it too,” Oesterie said.

Onlookers say this is a clear indication that drivers should always pay attention before, during and after fueling.

“Definitely a lesson to people to make sure that they are not doing what this man did and not making the same mistakes,” George said.

Kirkwood Police have determined the incident to be an accident.