Effort Underway to Save Jasper County Truss Bridge

NEWTON, Iowa -- The Jasper County Historical Society is spearheading an effort to rescue the county's last truss bridge: the Red Bridge, located south of Reasnor.

Due to the declining condition of the bridge over the past couple decades, the road was closed around 2005. Now, with high water in the Skunk River, some people were concerned the Red Bridge would wash away.

"The Red Bridge was built in 1892. It is a Warren Truss pin connector bridge," said Joe Otto of the Jasper County Historical Society. "It’s a specific design for distributing weight across the truss bridge. It was used by the traveling public in Jasper County from its construction date in 1892, all the way up until the county closed the road in the early 2000s."

Otto found it would cost $82,000 to save the bridge from the river and another $50,000 to move it to a park upstream in Colfax. The total project including new construction in Colfax could be $400,000 or more.

"Once it’s re-located, it will be built up into a pedestrian bridge that connects a new park in the city of Colfax called Quarry Springs to the downtown business district of Colfax," said Otto.

A Facebook page for the Red Bridge has now been set up. Call 641-792-9118 to pledge to help save the bridge.