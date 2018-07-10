Former Methodist Medical Center Employee Set to Spend Time Behind Bars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A former Iowa Methodist Medical Center employee will spend time in prison for illegally tampering with fentanyl.

Victor Van Cleave was sentenced to two and a half years in prison and three years of supervised release.

In February, he pleaded guilty to tampering with consumer products between September and October of 2016.

Van Cleave inserted a syringe into multiple fentanyl vials and injected the painkiller into himself. Using a different syringe, he then replaced the fentanyl he had removed with a different fluid.

Among the alleged victims was a Des Moines man who asked to remain anonymous because of pending litigation against Iowa Methodist.

“I was violated, I was upset and angry. I didn’t realize until I got home and got the paperwork in the mail saying this happened," the former patient said.

The patient says the crime has caused him even more medical problems.

“Dirty needles he was using, injecting into the vials," the patient said.

Hepatitis C is a virus that spreads through the blood and could cause kidney damage. The patient says it’s an illness he'll battle long after Van Cleave is released from prison, as a result of the former employee's actions.

The former patient says he still has not received an apology from Methodist but hopes the hospital has increased security and created stricter policies so this never happens again.

Channel 13 reached out to Iowa Methodist and Van Cleave's attorney, Gerald Feuerhelm, for comment but has not yet heard back.