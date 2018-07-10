× Former Pharmacy Tech Sentenced to Prison for Painkiller Theft

DES MOINES, Iowa — A former pharmacy tech at Methodist Hospital in Des Moines will spend up to 30 months in prison for stealing powerful liquid opioids and replacing them with saline.

On Tuesday, Victor Van Cleave was sentenced in federal court to 30 months in prison and three years probation. He pleaded guilty to stealing fentanyl from his employer earlier this year.

The theft resulted in some patients receiving diluted doses of painkillers.