Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Hy-Vee is expanding its options for grocery delivery.

The company is partnering with Instacart and Shipt to reach customers in more than two dozen markets. Customers can note their grocery preferences, choose a delivery window, and pay for their orders on the Shipt or Instacart mobile apps or websites.

Hy-Vee will continue to offer delivery with its Aisles Online service. The grocery chain operates 245 stores in eight states.