Mechanical Issue Causes Car Crash in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines woman received minor injuries when her SUV had mechanical problems and crashed on Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the accident in the 300 block of McKinley Avenue at approximately 11:15 a.m. Officers say an SUV was headed east when it lost power steering. The driver lost control and hit the back of a trailer driving the opposite direction.

The driver of the SUV was treated on scene for minor injuries.