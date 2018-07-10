× State Budget Cuts Cause Several Closures at University of Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa has announced it will be closing several school-related centers as a result of state budget cuts and higher enrollment numbers.

On Tuesday, university officials confirmed the following are included in the list of closures:

University of Iowa Center on Aging

Confucius Institute

Iowa Center for Assistive Technology Education and Research (I-CATER)

Iowa Center for Higher Education (ICHE)

Labor Center

Office of Iowa Practice Opportunities

UI Mobile Museum

The Iowa Center for Higher Education property–the former AIB College of Business Campus in Des Moines–will be sold, and students there will go back to the Pappajohn Center downtown.

Funding will also be reduced for the following centers:

The DeLTA Center

Iowa’s Center for Agricultural Safety and Health (I-CASH)

Iowa Supports Education and Resources for Veterans and Enlisted (I-SERVE)

The university also plans to eliminate more than 30 positions that are not directly related to students’ instruction. They say some of these employees may be reassigned to other university positions.

“We’re disappointed to be in this position because these centers and employees provide valuable outreach and service to Iowans,” UI President J. Bruce Harreld said in a release on Tuesday. “But we can no longer ask our students to support activities previously supported by the state just a generation ago.”

Officials say the legislature has cut the university’s budget by $16 million since 2016. Read the university’s full release here.