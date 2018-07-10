Who To Call For Flood Cleanup and Recovery and Polk County
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Polk County Emergency Management Agency has shut down its Disaster Recovery Center but all of the resources for flood recover are still available to you. Emergency Management officials released this list of places to find help.
For immediate assistance please contact the following organizations by the phone numbers listed below:
- Polk County Health Department – medical assessment, help with medications and tetanus vaccines. For
additional information, please call (515) 286-3798.
- Polk County Health Services – mental health services and resources. For additional information, please
call (515) 243-4545.
- Polk County Public Works – pumps to assist cleaning out basements. For additional information, please
call (515) 286-3705.
- Polk County General Assistance – financial assistance with bills, rent and any other flood expenses. For
additional information, please call (515) 286-2088.
- United Way – volunteer coordination. For additional information, please call (515) 246-6519.
- Red Cross – clean up kits, case management and food and clothing assistance and resources. For
additional information, please call (515) 243-7681.
- MidAmerican Energy – help with turning gas and electric back on in homes. For additional information,
please call 1-888-427-5632.
- IMPACT – provide temporary housing, food assistance, personal property assistance and home repair.
For additional information, please call (515) 274-1334.
- Iowa Legal Aid – legal assistance for tenants with flood damage questions and concerns. For additional
information, please call (515) 243-1193.
- Salvation Army – flood recovery kits, food assistance and additional assistance. For additional
information, please call (515) 282-3599.
- Polk County Emergency Management – free volunteer assistance to move water damaged property from your home. Call (515) 286-2154 or (515) 286-2155 to request help.
What financial assistance is available to flood impacted residents?
The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program for qualifying residents of Polk County. The grant
program provides up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level
or a maximum annual income of $41,560 for a family of three. Grants are available for home or car
repairs, replacement of clothing or food and temporary housing expenses not covered by insurance or
other grant programs. Original receipts are required for those seeking reimbursement for actual expenses
related to storm recovery. The grant application and instructions are available on the Iowa Department of
Human Services website at http://dhs.iowa.gov/disaster-assistance-programs. Potential applicants have 45
days from the date of the proclamation to submit a claim. For information on the Individual Assistance
Grant Program in Polk County, contact IMPACT Community Action Partnership at
http://www.impactcap.org
Will residents be able to get federal funding such as FEMA?
In order to qualify for federal funding, Polk County is working to report the extent and severity of damage
to FEMA. FEMA then determines our qualification for federal and individual assistance. To meet this
threshold, it is very important for residents to report a damage assessment to 211, the Disaster Recovery
Center or self-report it to Polk County Emergency Management’s website where it says “Click here to
report impacts from flash floods.” Make sure to take LOTS of pictures for damage reports so we can see
the physical damage done to your home or property. Polk County and the impacted cities are working
very hard to get the damage assessments completed in a timely manner.