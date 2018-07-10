× Who To Call For Flood Cleanup and Recovery and Polk County

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Polk County Emergency Management Agency has shut down its Disaster Recovery Center but all of the resources for flood recover are still available to you. Emergency Management officials released this list of places to find help.

For immediate assistance please contact the following organizations by the phone numbers listed below:

Polk County Health Department – medical assessment, help with medications and tetanus vaccines. For

Polk County Health Services – mental health services and resources. For additional information, please

Polk County Public Works – pumps to assist cleaning out basements. For additional information, please

Polk County General Assistance – financial assistance with bills, rent and any other flood expenses. For

United Way – volunteer coordination. For additional information, please call (515) 246-6519.

Red Cross – clean up kits, case management and food and clothing assistance and resources. For

MidAmerican Energy – help with turning gas and electric back on in homes. For additional information,

IMPACT – provide temporary housing, food assistance, personal property assistance and home repair.

Iowa Legal Aid – legal assistance for tenants with flood damage questions and concerns. For additional

Salvation Army – flood recovery kits, food assistance and additional assistance. For additional

information, please call (515) 282-3599. Polk County Emergency Management – free volunteer assistance to move water damaged property from your home. Call (515) 286-2154 or (515) 286-2155 to request help.

What financial assistance is available to flood impacted residents?

The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program for qualifying residents of Polk County. The grant

program provides up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level

or a maximum annual income of $41,560 for a family of three. Grants are available for home or car

repairs, replacement of clothing or food and temporary housing expenses not covered by insurance or

other grant programs. Original receipts are required for those seeking reimbursement for actual expenses

related to storm recovery. The grant application and instructions are available on the Iowa Department of

Human Services website at http://dhs.iowa.gov/disaster-assistance-programs. Potential applicants have 45

days from the date of the proclamation to submit a claim. For information on the Individual Assistance

Grant Program in Polk County, contact IMPACT Community Action Partnership at

http://www.impactcap.org

Will residents be able to get federal funding such as FEMA?

In order to qualify for federal funding, Polk County is working to report the extent and severity of damage

to FEMA. FEMA then determines our qualification for federal and individual assistance. To meet this

threshold, it is very important for residents to report a damage assessment to 211, the Disaster Recovery

Center or self-report it to Polk County Emergency Management’s website where it says “Click here to

report impacts from flash floods.” Make sure to take LOTS of pictures for damage reports so we can see

the physical damage done to your home or property. Polk County and the impacted cities are working

very hard to get the damage assessments completed in a timely manner.