DES MOINES, Iowa – The Science Center of Iowa is lifting off with its refreshed space exhibit.

“Why The Sky?” teaches children about tools people use to explore the solar system.

Some topics covered through the exhibit include: using satellites, probes, telescopes and light beams.

The Science Center offers $5 family night the second Friday of each month. Children can make rockets this month in honor of its space exhibit.