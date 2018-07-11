× One Metro Dentist Helps Another Recover From The Flood

DES MOINES, Iowa– A dental office just behind Four-Mile Creek in Des Moines is recovering from the flood.

Brady Dental Care is a father son owned dental office in the area.

More than a week ago, it saw nearly a foot of flood water.

Wednesday, their office is closed but they’re still able to see patients.

“We will have to replace all of your chairs those are probably the most expensive things but luckily no X-ray units,” Corbin Brady owner Brady Dental Care said.

Brady does not have an estimated cost of damages but says money isn’t his only concern.

“All I can think about is just how can we get seeing more of our patients for treatment we need to get other things done but how can we get back and get that stuff done now,” Brady said.

Just down the street, an old friend and fellow dentist stepped in to help.

“They got in a pinch when their office flooded out they had more than 4 inches in their office and friends help friends and, Iowans help Iowans,” Steven Fuller DDS said. “My casa is his casa for as long as he needs it”.

After the 2008 flood, some of the most damaged homes in the Four-mile Creek area were bought out by the city.

In the past, the city has only bought out homes but says there is some federal funds available for business in the event of an emergency declaration.