× Governor Reynolds Requests Flags at Half Staff in Honor of Robert D. Ray

DES MOINES, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds asked Iowans today to lower their flags later this week in honor of the late Robert D. Ray.

Reynolds is asking Iowans to lower flags to half staff from sunrise Thursday, July 12th until sunset on Friday, July 13th. All flags will be lowered at state buildings and offices.

Ray passed away on Sunday at the age of 89. He served as Iowa’s governor for 14 years beginning in 1969. He is most famously remembered for his decision to welcome more than a thousand Tai Dam immigrants to Iowa in the middle of the Vietnam War. After leaving office he served as the President of Drake University and briefly as Mayor of the City of Des Moines. His work continues through the Robert D. and Billie Ray Center at Drake University with its focus on teaching civility and creating ethical leaders in the future.

His body will lie in state at the State Capitol on Thursday evening. His funeral will be held on Friday.