Hamilton Cast Members Teach Teens What It Takes to Make it to Broadway

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Students from across the state train with cast members from Hamilton.

The Des Moines Performing Arts and the musical partnered together to teach 25 lucky teens a dance intensive class.

16-year-old Stan Przedlacki said he wants to have a career in musical theater and saw this as a great opportunity.

“Honestly dancing isn’t my strong suit so I wanted to grab on to as many opportunities as I could to improve myself and get better and better,” Przedlacki said.

The class helps teens sharpen their dance technique, help perfect their emotions while on stage and learn what it takes to make it in the business.

The Des Moines Performing Arts Education Manager Karoline Myers said they sent out applications for people ages 14 to 18 to apply for a spot.

“We wanted to look at are these students that have been studying dance to some level,” Myers said.

Hamilton Cast member Tyler McKenzie said he has taught a few of these classes across the country.

“It does take some time, but it is a magical place to be when they are leaving that door feeling and believing that they are a lot stronger than when they were when they came in for the first day,” McKenzie said.

The class is meant to help give students interested in musical theater a chance to make connections with people in the industry.

“It’s really gratifying when you are building education programs and you have students that come through multiple opportunities that we are able to put together, whether it is our summer programs or master classes,” Myers said.

Myers said some students have more of a dance background, while other musical theater.

“I want to see how far they can push me and how far I can go and improve,” Przedlacki said.

The class runs from 9:00 a.m. to noon until July 13th.