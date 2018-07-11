iPhone Dropped From Airplane-Found With No Damage in Ames

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES, Iowa- Tuesday was an eventful day for Sarvinder Naberhaus, of Ames. Any day you lose your cellphone can be a challenge.

Naberhaus, and her friend, Donna Johnson, from her days at Ames High School went to the Ames Airport to ride on a vintage biplane, part of the American Barnstormers 2018 tour.

While on the flight, Naberhaus got out her iPhone to shoot some photos. As she held the phone outside the windshield, it was caught in the rushing wind, and blown away. The flight continued, until they landed again at the airport.

“Right away our pilot didn’t know that we had lost the phone,” said Johnson. “He said, oh, you’ll never find that it’s gone.”

“Most people would think that was a tragedy, she just laughed about it because she had such a good time on the flight,” said pilot Rob “Waldo” Lock.

Naberhaus was not discouraged, she set out to locate the missing phone.

“Of course I prayed somebody would find it because we’re leaving for Dallas tomorrow so I wanted it before I left,” said Naberhaus, who used the app Find My iPhone with out luck. “I was going out to buy myself a new phone, and I thought I’ll check one more time and there it was, located!”

She drove to a street on the east side of Ames, where the app indicated the phone would be. She went to a couple of houses, and tried ringing her phone, using a borrowed cellphone.

“I thought I don’t think I’m gonna find it I’m just gonna leave, maybe I should at least try ringing it one more time,” said Naberhaus. “I thought I heard ringing, I’m trying to walk as quickly as I can towards the ringing sound.”

She found her phone, face-up in tall grass. She picked it up, immediately the alarm went off reminding her of an approaching 4 pm meeting. The phone worked perfectly, with no scratch or damage.

“I literally went into shock,” said Johnson. “I asked this is this for real, is that the same phone and I said this is a miracle phone, you can’t drop a phone 1000 feet and have it still work!”

Naberhaus arrived at her meeting, at 4 pm.

“This taught me that God has a great sense of humor, that he’s in control and his hands are like everywhere, his fingerprints are everywhere,” said Naberhaus.