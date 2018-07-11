× Police Investigate Deadly Shooting Following Burglary

DES MOINES, Iowa -Des Moines Police are investigating a deadly shooting on the city’s south side.

Officers were called to 1400 Army Post Road at 7:17 a.m. on the report of a shooting. Police say a man who had a stolen vehicle with Minnesota license plates broke into the Kraft 5 Star Muffler store earlier in the morning.

Police believe the man had been inside the store for a few hours stealing car parts. When the store owner came in to open the business he confronted the burglar. He shot the man, and paramedics pronounced him dead when they got there.

The owner wasn’t physically hurt, but he was taken to the hospital for observation.

Police are not releasing the names yet and no charges have been announced.