Police Release Name of Alleged Burglar Killed in Wednesday Morning Shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are identifying the man killed during an alleged attempted robbery Wednesday morning in Des Moines.

Police say 37-year old Amund Haarstad of Fergus Falls, Minnesota was shot and killed around 7:17am at “Kraft Imports and 5 Star Muffler.” Shop owner Thomas Kraft tells police he was opening his business for the day when he discovered Haarstad already inside, burglarizing the auto shop. Police say Kraft fired a gun, hitting and killing Haarstad.

No criminal charges have been filed. Police say Kraft was taken from the scene to a local hospital for an unrelated medical condition.

The shooting is the 6th homicide in the city of Des Moines in 2018.