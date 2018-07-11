Three Women are Finalists for Iowa Supreme Court Vacancy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Iowa is the only state in the union without a woman serving as a Supreme Court justice. That is about to change.

On Wednesday the Iowa Judicial Branch announced three finalists for the seat soon to be vacated by Justice Bruce Zager. All three finalists are women.

The list includes Susan Christensen from Harlan, West Des Moines Attorney Terri Combs and Judge Kellyann Lekar from Waterloo. The three were chosen by the state's Judicial Nominating Commission. Governor Reynolds will now choose between the three women to fill Zager's seat. He will retired from the court in September.

The last woman on Iowa's Supreme Court was Chief Justice Marsha Ternus. She was voted off the court after an organized campaign to fire her and all justices involved in the unanimous ruling that legalized same sex marriage in Iowa.