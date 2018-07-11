WATCH THIS: Flash Mob Ransacks Cedar Rapids Store, Police Looking for Suspects

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- An eastern Iowa convenience store was ransacked by a flash mob last week, police say.

At 10:20pm on Tuesday, July 3rd dozens of customers suddenly flooded into the Casey's General Store at 1532 Ellis Boulevard NW. The entire incident was caught on camera. The group snakes its way through the aisles, grabbing items from coolers and off the shelves, then filing out of the store without paying.

Cedar Rapids Police say the group also assaulted other customers in the store, along with stealing merchandise and damaging store property. The Cedar Rapids Police Department is trying to identify every individual who was caught on camera. If you know anyone in the video, please contact the Police Department Investigation Division at (319) 286-5523 or (319) 286-5485. Please leave a message.