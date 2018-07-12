Des Moines Community Playhouse Opens Summer Season While Undergoing Renovations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa – Des Moines Community Playhouse celebrates 100 years of performances.

The playhouse is currently under construction, renovating its interior building.

Executive Director for the Des Moines Community Playhouse David Kilpatrick said its raised four million dollars from community support over the last few years.

“100 years of success is dependent upon of course making sure that we change with the times and appeal to the audience. Today’s audience, not necessarily last years audience,” Kilpatrick said.

The construction is set to be complete in eight weeks.

People will find additional bathrooms, a fully accessible building for people with disabilities, new stage, new seating and more.

“You’re going to go inside the theater and you are going to see a special space that just evokes the wonderful traditions of theater. With its dark walls, and its woodwork and its comfortable seats so you can enjoy the show,” Kilpatrick said.

The Des Moines Community Playhouse moved into its current location back in 1952.

While construction is underway the playhouse will perform “Mama Mia!” at Valley High School Friday. The first production set to take the new stage is “Billy Elliot” in October.