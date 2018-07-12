Dixie Wooten Staying with Barnstormers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dixie Wooten says he has signed a new deal to remain head coach of the Iowa Barnstormers, "I couldn't leave right now! We are building something great and I love this community!!!"

Dixie Wooten not only has a memorable name, he can coach. He's the IFL Coach of the Year, and Wooten led the Barnstormers to their first ever indoor championship.

Wooten has also emerged as the face of the franchise and a guy willing to do anything to win over fans.

The Dixie re-signing was first reported by KXNO's Sports Fanatics.