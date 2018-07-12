Ray’s Procession Draws Dozens To Pay Respect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa-- Thursday, the streets were lined with people saying farewell to Governor Ray.

The procession that carried his body through the metro passed by Des Moines City Hall where Ray served as mayor in 1997.

I t was quiet and somber as dozens waved city flags when former governor of Iowa and mayor of Des Moines Robert Ray's procession turned onto one of his name sake, Robert D Ray Drive.

"I worked at city hall when Governor Ray was mayor, so I thought it was appropriate to come and pay respects," resident Marylee Woods said.

The location was not only meaningful to the community but law enforcement too.

At this point, Des Moines Police handed over the lead to Iowa State Troopers.

The procession hand off was a way for both local and state entities to show respect.

“I think his legacy will live on in terms of public service he was a proponent for humanitarianism," Woods said.

The procession passed by Drake university where Ray was president.

There, people lined the streets in front of another name sake the Robert D. and Billie Ray Center.

“He has done it all and in a great fashion and, we need more people like him, resident Doug Olson said.

It wasn’t just the community standing in solidarity as the procession passed elected officials joined.

Everyone reflecting on Ray's many accomplishments.

“The bottle bill back in the late 70’s, it’s a great way to keep the litter off the streets, Olson said.

Ray has left a mark on the community, all the people we spoke to say braving the heat was worth it to pay respect for a who some say opened up a lot of doors for people in Des Moines and across the state.