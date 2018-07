DES MOINES, Iowa — On Thursday, July 12th Iowa’s 38th Governor, Robert D. Ray, lay in state in the rotunda of the State Capitol after taking a farewell tour through the city of Des Moines. Here are some of the sights and sounds from the day.

Such a touching moment when Billie Ray was the first to pay her respects to her husband. pic.twitter.com/qocT9kaevi — Jannay Towne (@JannayTowne) July 12, 2018

Iowa’s former First Lady Billie Ray paused by #GovernorRobertRay casket in rotunda @WHOhd pic.twitter.com/aWspzLor3o — Roger Riley (@rogerriley) July 12, 2018

