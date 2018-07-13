× City Hears Metro Residents’ Cry for Flood Help

DES MOINES, Iowa– The rain will only add to worries in Beaverdale.

Last month’s flash flooding poured into many basements in Beaverdale.

While it’s hard to stop 9 inches of rain some homeowners along 47th street say even a small downpour will flood their neighborhood.

“Anytime there is a five min down pour there is flooding at this intersection,” resident Jenni Klise said.

The most recent flash flood damaged Klise’s home and, more than a dozen others on this street.

Klise blames the flood on outdated storm sewer systems.

Last week, Klise took her concerns to city council Monday city council.

“This has been a known issue its a safety issue and it’s been an habitual problem, Klise said last week. “You have got to find the revenue for those storm sewers no other option”.

Friday, the city is listening.

“This is a direct response to the complaints of the residents of the inadequacies of the infrastructure,” Jonathan Gano Des Moines Public Works said.

Gano says every time there is a flash flood alert, this pump will be on standby.

“We want to try and make a temporary relief should the water come up in a forecast that includes potential flash flooding we thought it was prudent to park a pump here,” Gano said.

This won’t fix any damage on this street but will temporarily prevent it from happening again.

The city says this is the only metro neighborhood to have a SUMP pump.

Damage assessments are being reviewed, as a result other low-lying neighborhood could qualify.

The city says in the events of an unforeseen emergency down pour crews can mobilize the pump in an hour.