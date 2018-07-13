Iowa Department of Health Investigating Illnesses Likely Connected to McDonald’s Salads

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- The Iowa Department of Health is investigating an increase in cyclospora infections that appear to be connected to McDonald's salads.

Cyclospora is an intestinal illness often associated with developing countries that often occurs as a result of eating contaminated fresh produce. Iowa health officials are warning anyone who ate a McDonald's salad since mid-June and has symptoms to get tested for the illness. Symptoms include loss of appetite, diarrhea, cramping, gas, fatigue, and fever, but they may take a week to appear.

McDonald's is cooperating with the Iowa Department of Health during the investigation. In a statement to CNN, McDonald's says it will voluntarily stop selling salads at its affected restaurants. Officials say they will resume salad sales there once they change suppliers.