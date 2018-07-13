Iowa Farmers Seeing Crop Losses After Severe Weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARLISLE, Iowa -- Flooding in central and northern Iowa combined with drought conditions in the south are causing stress for Iowa farmers, and they say the problem is being compounded.

Corey Goodhue farms in Carlisle near the North River, and says he lost 20% of his crops in the recent flooding. Goodhue won't know how much money he's lost until harvest, and for now he's trying to make up the losses by re-planting short season soybeans.

“We do have insurance on a lot of this ground, but it's high-risk so you don’t get to cover as much,” he said.

The uncertainty has left him worried about future finances.

“You have to say no to a lot of things. I'm fortunate that my wife has an excellent job so I get healthcare and benefits through her employer, but beyond that there's a lot of things we can’t do,” he said.

Goodhue is far from alone. Some counties to the north have seen rainfall totals eight to 13 inches above average, while to the south counties are one to five inches below average.

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig says it's been tough for farmers across the state.

“When you look at flooding and water sitting in fields, once it sits for a couple of days you start to lose crop so we've absolutely seen that, and there some fields that did not get planted because of those wet conditions," Naig said. "You've got a situation along the southern tier of counties where we've seen below average rainfall, and that will absolutely stress the crops and will create some issues where we'll start to lose yield, as well."

On top of the weather conditions, farmers say tariffs placed on the agriculture industry in retaliation to the Trump administration's trade policy is adding insult to injury.

“I think a lot of guys feel like they're getting doubled down on because the markets have been so crazy after Trump's tariff's went into effect. We've lost nearly two dollars off the high in soybeans for the November contract. Like if you didn't sell beans the first part of the month, now you're looking at a bad crop and it's not worth much,” said Goodhue.

Goodhue says the farm economy is slow. He believes the state may not feel the impact right away, but will be affected later down the road.