× Marion County Fair Day One- Not Your Typical Livestock Show

KNOXVILLE, Iowa- The 2018 Marion County Fair is underway at the Fairgrounds on the north edge of Knoxville.

On day one, a different kind of livestock show.

The Fair sponsored the Pet Show, where kids can bring whatever pet they have at home.

That includes, a snake, guinea pigs, dogs, a turtle, and even hissing cockroaches.

“They’re just kind of unique and not a lot of people have them especially in this area,” said Noah Kemp.

“They’re actually pretty easy, the only issue with them is they require a perfect temperature and humidity.”

One girl from Knoxville brought her fish to show, inside a fishbowl.

“This is Oliver I’ve had him for a year and a half now you spend a ton of fun raising him,” said Kaitlyn Anderson. “I’m a part of the group part of the group that runs this fair, we found in the rules that you could actually bring a fish to the fair without we never seen that before.”

“The pet show has been around forever but the number started to do dwindle,” said Genni Heffron, who helps lead the show. “Everybody thinks the livestock has to be all you do for FFA our 4-H kids ,if they’ve already got pets at home to go ahead and bring them in and show us what you do with them.”

The Fair is in it’s first day, will run through next Thursday, July 19th.

We got livestock shows everyday, said Dustin DeMoss, Marion County Fair Manager. “Today the pet show, tomorrow horse, sheep, cattle, and pigs, further on in the week.”

If you would like to check out the schedule for the Marion County Fair, click here.