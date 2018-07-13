× No Charges to be Filed in Death of Man Who Burglarized Des Moines Business

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have released more information about the burglary incident that left one man dead.

Police say 67-year-old Thomas Kraft, owner of Kraft Imports and 5 Star Muffler, was at home when he watched surveillance footage from his business and saw there had been a burglary. A couple hours later, Kraft went to the business unarmed and found 37-year-old Amund Haarstad burglarizing the location.

Haarstad became aggressive and threatened to kill Kraft, who then armed himself with a handgun. Kraft thought Haarstad left the business, but then found him outside and fired a shot into the ground, fearing for his life.

The bullet ricocheted and struck Haarstad in the head; this injury was fatal.

Police say no charges will be filed.