Special Law Enforcement Efforts on Lake Panorama Result in Arrests, Citations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- A recent special enforcement project resulted in three arrests and seven citations on Lake Panorama.

Eleven conservation and water patrol officers took part in the project on Saturday. Three people were caught boating while intoxicated, four tickets were issued for not having life jackets on boats, and other citations include overloaded vessel, a speed and distance violation, and not having a fire extinguisher.

A variety of of warnings were also issued.

Officers came into contact with more than 50 boats and 200 individuals during the six and a half hour efforts.