Sukup Manufacturing Founder Dies at 89

HAMPTON, Iowa — Funeral services are being planned for the founder of Sukup Manufacturing.

Eugene Sukup passed away on Thursday at the age of 89. He started his company in 1963 in a welding shop in Sheffield.

Sukup Manufacturing is known for its grain bins, dryers, material handling equipment, and more. His first patent was for a stirring machine to prevent grain from spoiling.

In a statement, the company says, “Eugene will be remembered as a leader, innovator, and exceptionally caring and generous person.”

Funeral services will be on Tuesday in Hampton.