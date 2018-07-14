Ames Flyover Lane Completion Delayed After Incorrect Construction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES, Iowa -- Infrastructure improvements near Ames will take longer than expected.

Crews are in the process of building a flyover lane connecting Interstate 35 to Highway 30. The Iowa DOT says each of the six pillars were built incorrectly, with some being several inches too tall and others too short. The company in charge of the project, Minnowa Construction, says it will absorb the cost of the mistakes. However, the additional work will likely delay the completion date until next year.

"You're just disappointed that the bridge isn't going to be done as you would have hoped. It's a big, important bridge, and we'd like to have people be able to use it and travel on the flyover as opposed to the loop," said Iowa DOT Engineer Scott Dockstader.

The DOT says Minnowa Construction has made similar mistakes in the past, but didn't know if the current issues would disqualify the company from future projects.

A similar project will take place in the metro next year, with a flyover ramp connecting Interstate 80/35 to Highway 141. The DOT has yet to award the project to a contractor. Construction is scheduled to begin next spring.