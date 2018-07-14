Ankeny Man Spending Life in Prison for Sexual Abuse Has More Time Added to Sentence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANKENY, Iowa -- An Ankeny man serving a life sentence for sexually abusing a minor will now serve even more time.

The Des Moines Register reports Jeff Altmayer will serve two-year sentences consecutively for allegedly enticing minors in Jasper and Monoma Counties. Iowa DCI says Altmayer lured a 12-year-old girl into his car in Colfax in 2016 and then sexually abused her. Officials believe he could have attempted to lure as many as 19 girls throughout nine counties.

Altmayer was found guilty of sexual abuse, kidnapping, and enticing a child in January.