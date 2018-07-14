× City Council to Vote on Buyout Plan for Flood-Damaged Des Moines Homes

DES MOINES, Iowa — On Monday, the Des Moines City Council will vote on a plan to buy out up to $6.5 million in flood-damaged homes.

Under the proposal, the home would have to be uninhabitable, located in a flood plain, or located in an area where a buy-out would help prevent future flooding.

Homes would be purchased for up to 110% of assessed value; however, there won’t be enough money to buy out all of the homes that would qualify.