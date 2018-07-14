No Charges to be Filed in Bicycle Crash That Killed Pedestrian

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- A bicyclist who hit and killed a 79-year-old woman in Davenport will not face charges.

The incident happened along the Mississippi River on June 23rd. Ruth Ann Morris was walking with her son Michael along the trail when they walked onto the bike path. Michael says two cyclists lost control of their bikes, and one crashed into his mother.

The Scott County Attorney says it was an accident, but Ruth's son says it doesn't bring his mother back.

"I don't necessarily think there should be charges, but they killed my mom," he said. "I think he felt remorse. He said he braked too hard, that was the only thing that either one of them said to me that day."

Michael says he hopes to honor his mother's memory one day to go back to his daily walks on the trail, but right now it's too difficult.