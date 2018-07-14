Pleasant Hill Welcomes New Firetruck to Fire Department With Community Tradition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa -- The Pleasant Hill Fire Department had all hands on deck on Saturday morning to make the arrival of its newest addition official.

The department was given money by the city to buy a new engine two years ago, and now it's ready for duty.

Members of the community were invited to help push it into the station, as part of a long-standing tradition at the firehouse.

"Many years ago, they actually, the fire engines were brought back to the station. The horses pulled the engines. So in order for them to put them back into the station, the firefighters had to push the engines back into the station," said Acting Chief Jamie Xayavong.

Fire engines are usually in service for about 20 years before they are retired.