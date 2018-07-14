Portions of Pella Hit Hard During Pop-Up Storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PELLA, Iowa -- Cleanup is in full swing for residents in Pella who were caught by surprise after Friday's pop-up storm.

Officials reported wind speeds of 60 miles per hour that caused downed trees, especially in the south side of town. Dale Denooy didn't get much damage at his home, but his friend experiences significantly more. He spent the morning trimming the branches and placing them by the curb.

"It was all over the place. Bigger limbs were down, they were all over this yard."

For homeowner Danny Schakel, yard work is far from over. He planned to chop down is 100-foot tall maple tree this fall, but Mother Nature had other plans.

"We were waiting on the heat to get through, but that didn't happen. I guess the good Lord decided it was time for the tree to come down, and it did," he laughs.

The tree fell towards the house, clipping the structure. Portions of the roof and an outdoor staircase will need repairs, and his car was also slightly damaged.

Meanwhile, crews spent Saturday repairing portions of the roof at Pella Cooperation. High winds ripped off portions of the roof, which officials say was already under repair when it was damaged.

According to the company's Facebook page, employees had to be evacuated from the building due to the damage. No injuries were reported.