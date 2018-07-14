× Sears Closure Means Another Loss for Merle Hay Mall

DES MOINES, Iowa — After losing ground to online retailers, Sears has announced it is moving forward with even more store closures.

This includes the Sears location at Merle Hay Mall. A liquidation sale will begin later this month, and the store will close in October. There is no word yet on how many employees will lose their jobs as a result of the closure.

The loss of Sears will leave another large vacancy at the mall. Younkers has already announced plans to close later this summer, leaving just Kohl’s and Target as the mall’s anchor stores.