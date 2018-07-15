Ames Police Investigating Similar Sexual Assault Reports Near ISU, Reminding of Ways to Help Stay Safe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES, Iowa -- Ames police are investigating a pair of sexual assaults near Iowa State University.

Police say two different women reported being attacked by two men after dark last week while walking alone outside. The incidents happened around the Iowa State University Campustown area. Investigators are not sure if the cases are related.

In one of the incidents, police say the woman was able to escape after the men allegedly tried pulling her into a building. However, the woman from the other attack was sexually assaulted.

Investigators are uging females to use the buddy system when out after dark and to always have a cell phone on hand to call 9-1-1.

Police are still looking for the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call Ames police or Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400.