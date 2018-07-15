Annual Memorial Ride for Deceased Evansdale Cousins Also Honors Jake Wilson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVANSDALE, Iowa -- An annual bike ride in eastern Iowa took on a bit of a different purpose this year.

The sixth annual Memorial Ride and Drive honored Lyric Cook and Elizabeth Collins on Saturday. The cousins were taken while riding their bikes and later killed in Evansdale in 2012.

The yearly ride is for family members to remind others they are still looking for answers. This year, though, the ride also had another purpose. Riders wore blue ribbons in honor of Jake Wilson, the La Porte City teen who has been missing for three months.

"Riding for justice for the girls, riding for Jake, and riding for other cases that have not been solved. These parents are still waiting for the killer or for their child to be found, and it's heartbreaking," said Heather Collins, Elizabeth's mother.

All the money raised from this event will go to Angel's Park and Cedar Valley Crimestoppers.