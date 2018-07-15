Sears and Murph go back and forth on more topics. Seneca Wallace still playing football, the All Iowa Attack champs, hats are immature? And Scott Siepker in drag.
FACEOFF: Seneca Ballin, All Iowa Attack, Hats Immature? Siepker in Drag
-
FACEOFF: Barnstormers, Puma, NBA Draft, Forgotten Trout, Hot Dogs
-
SoundOFF: Decorah EagleCam Poop Edition
-
I THINK: Siepker Puts Hamilton the Musical in to Sports Terms We All Can Understand
-
FACEOFF: Lickliter is Back, Mitchell or Simmons, Kap Still on Hold, Des Moines is #4!
-
FACEOFF: Drake Relays, CyHawk Series Smarts, Lebron vs MJ, Uranus
-
-
FACEOFF: Michigan State Pays, Sports Gambling, Softball in Iowa, the 1 Girl Team
-
FACEOFF: ICubs Welcome US Citizens, Spotless Locker Room, RVTV Reunion, Miles Teller
-
FACEOFF: Ovechkin’s Bender, Justify, Collison’s Party, Catch and chug
-
FACEOFF: Everett the Champ, Hockey Nicknames, Tweeting Lesson, 8th Grade Graduation
-
FACEOFF: Royce White, Collison Hangs it Up, Ageless Warner, Dawson the Undertaker
-
-
FACEOFF: Pollard, Black Friday, Castillo Take Responsibility, and Solo Soars
-
FACEOFF: Cyclones Ranked, Sosa Wants to Return, Super Pooper, Cobra Kai
-
FACEOFF: Chow is Leaving but Staying, Murph Loses his Mind, and United Bowl