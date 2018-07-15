Weather Alerts

I THINK: Fan Reactions are Exactly What You’d Expect With DJ Carton Not Picking Iowa

Posted 11:33 pm, July 15, 2018

Bettendorf highly touted PG DJ Carton picked Ohio State as his college choice, not Iowa.  In fact Iowa didn't even make the final 3.  John Sears says the fan reactions are exactly what you'd expect, all over the place.